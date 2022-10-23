Watch CBS News
Crews grease light poles to prepare for Phillies celebrations

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS
Crews grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city of Philadelphia has begun to grease light poles in anticipation of the Phillies winning the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.

Also, single-day vacations for officers have been restricted through Tuesday because of possible street parties.

CBS3 Staff
October 23, 2022

