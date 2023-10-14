Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey company helps fans show off "Phillies P" pride with metal sign

By Ryan Hughes, Alan Wheeler

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies P: New Jersey company helps fans show off pride with metal sign
Phillies P: New Jersey company helps fans show off pride with metal sign 02:05

SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) -- Phillies fans love to bring signs and banners to the ballpark to send a message to the opposition.

The Phillies did it again and dismantled the Atlanta Braves in South Philadelphia.

"Anytime you get to go to a clinching game it's a blessing and that stadium was rocking," Brian Matthews.

Matthews was inside Citizens Bank Park Thursday night.

He's a long-time fan and also the president of East Coast Sign Art in Sewell, New Jersey where orders of these metal Phillies lawn signs are rolling in.

ryan-phillies-5pm-frame-672.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"People love that Phillies P right now and it's getting out there," Matthews said. "Customers and people want to support and show the rest of their neighborhood hey we're supporting the Phillies right now."

East Coast Sign Art invited CBS News Philadelphia into its warehouse. The small company started making the metal signs about a year ago.

"I'm from Philadelphia so designing anything Philadelphia is for me...I'm all for it," Shaun Ramsuer said.

Ramsuer draws all the designs and sends them to a laser cutting table. A clean sheet of metal is pushed through the table as a laser then carefully cuts and creates the sign.

"There's a computer at the laser machine that can pick up my drawing and the machine will burn everything," Ramsuer said. "So basically if I can draw it, we can do it."

The laser beam inside the machine is more than 1000 degrees. It can cut any custom design in a matter of minutes, including the CBS News Philadelphia logo.

17pkg-rh-phillies-signs-transfer-frame-2474.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

But during Red October, the Phillies P has become the most popular and die-hard fan CJ Smith ordered a sign for his yard.

"It's been pretty amazing the run taking down the Braves, it's like beating the Cowboys for the Eagles, so it's great," Smith said.

"Everyone really rallied around this team," Matthews said. "It doesn't matter where you're from or what your differences are, everybody puts that aside right now for the playoffs."

With each precise cut, this company is helping fans cheer on their team.

Ryan Hughes
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ryan Hughes joined CBS3 Eyewitness News in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 11:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.