Phillies' Aaron Nola on postseason baseball in Philadelphia: "We know it's going to be electric"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Postseason baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park Friday as the Phillies and Braves National League Division Series is tied 1-1. After returning from Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, Game 3 starting pitcher Aaron Nola spoke with the media.

He says he's been told by former Phillies players and coaches, postseason baseball is "something special." But, from the guys in the opposing dugout, South Philadelphia is one of the worse places to play.

"I've actually talked to some guys who've played here as an opponent and they say it's one of the worst places to play, being an opponent. But one of the best atmosphere-wise. So I think that's what we can't wait for. We know it's going to be electric," Nola said.

The Phils look to bounce back after a 3-0 Game 2 loss to the Braves Wednesday night -- and it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park for Games 3 and 4. Fans have been waiting 11 years for Red October to return to South Philadelphia.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh is ready for the fired-up hometown crowd. In a press conference on Thursday, he said it's "gonna be rowdy here."

Phillies OF Brandon Marsh says that he knows on Friday that it’s “gonna be rowdy here”



Knows the atmosphere is gonna be electric for Game 3. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UYt8qFe2hv — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 13, 2022

Game 3 is Friday at 4:37 p.m.