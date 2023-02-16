Watch CBS News
Phillies manager Rob Thomson live on CBS News Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout Thursday
Phillies pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout Thursday 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Spring training is here. Baseball is back as Phillies pitchers and catchers have their first formal workout Thursday.

The first full-squad workout is next Tuesday, but some players were already on the field Wednesday.

On the Phillies' Twitter page, you can see posts of Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Bryson Stott among the guys on the diamond!

Phil's Twitter also dropped some photos saying "the chaos kings are back."

And, this one shows manager Rob Thomson.

This is his first spring training as skipper.

And we'll get to hear from the manager himself Friday morning. Rob Thomson will join us live from Clearwater in our 6:30 a.m. show Friday on CBS News Philadelphia.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:22 PM

