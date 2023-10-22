Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 5: By the numbers

Phillies' First Baseman Bryce Harper talks to media after Game 5 win of NLCS in Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies regained control of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night with a 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are now one win away from heading back to the World Series for the second straight season. A win Monday night in Game 6 would be the first time the Phillies are heading to the World Series in back-to-back seasons since 2008 and 09.

Here's more on the Phillies' Game 5 victory by the numbers:

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper continue to smack HRs

Schwarber and Harper came through once again for the Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS.

In the top of the sixth inning, Schwarber and Harper each hit solo homers off Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen to give Philadelphia a 4-0 lead.

Both of those homers tied Schwarber and Harper for first on the Phillies' all-time postseason home run list with Jayson Werth, who has 11.

Werth smacked 11 dingers in 40 games, but it didn't take Schwarber and Harper that long at all. They each did it in 28 games and almost less than half the at-bats.

By the time the Phillies postseason is over, they'll likely have a new all-time postseason home run leader.

All five of Schwarber's homers happened during the NLCS, while Harper has five so far during the playoffs.

Schwarbombs upon Schwarbombs

Schwarber has been known over his career to hit massive home runs, aka "Schwarbombs," that get blasted into the cheap seats.

And his homer in Game 5 was indeed another Schwarbomb. The homer went 461 feet, per Statcast. It was the fifth-longest postseason homer since Statcast began tracking homers in 2015, according to MLB.com.

Another Schwarbomb ranks even higher. His 488-foot blast in Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres off Yu Darvish ranks second on the list, only trailing Wilson Contreas' 491-foot homer with the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 NLCS. Schwarber is the only player to have two homers ranked in the top five.

Schwarber's 459-foot homer in the NLCS against the New York Mets in 2015 ranks eighth on the list.

Zack Wheeler's dominance

The Phillies signed Wheeler to a 5-year, $118 million contract ahead of the 2020 season and he's been worth every penny and more over the past two playoff runs.

With the win on Saturday night, Wheeler is now 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 34 strikeouts. His postseason ERA now sits at 2.48 ERA after the win through 10 games.

Zack Wheeler, Filthy 82mph Sweeper...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/rcTbdLj9o8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 22, 2023

Wheeler's 0.73 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) is the lowest by a pitcher in any 10-start span in postseason history, according to MLB.com. It's also the lowest by anyone with more than 50 innings pitched.

Wheeler is also one of five pitchers to strikeout at least 34 batters while walking two or fewer over a four-game postseason stretch, joining Cliff Lee, Stephen Strasburg and Josh Beckett, according to MLB.com.