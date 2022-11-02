Watch CBS News
Phillies Game 4 block party at Citizens Bank Park kicks off

By Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies block party at Citizens Bank Park kicks off ahead of Game 4
Phillies block party at Citizens Bank Park kicks off ahead of Game 4 01:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Some fans are already getting loud at the ballpark! The block party on Citizens Bank Park is underway. 

"I'm a lifelong Philly guy. I live and breath Philly sports and this is incredibly meaningful," fan Larry Falkow said. 

Larry Falkow and Colleen Brown pulled up a chair and soaked up the sun on a beautiful day outside the Wells Fargo Center. They're headed to the Sixers game but are trying desperately to get tickets to Game 4 of the World Series.

"Where there's a will there's a way. Anybody that knows me...Call me I'm ready," Falkow said. 

Fans are partying outside Citizens Bank Park as the Phils are now only two wins away after shutting down Houston on Tuesday night. 

Joe Steinhardt stopped by the New Era team store to pick up a gold Phillies chain that he plans to wear inside the bank for Game 4.

"I think we're gonna see a win. I think 10-0, and I think the Eagles are going to win tomorrow," Steinhardt said. 

Fan PJ Randall said, "Me and my son, 11 years old, we love it. It's good for the city."

"It's electrical and I'm so happy to be part of it and even though I'm a Jersey girl I've become a Philly girl at heart for the Phillies," Brown said. 

And gear has been flying off the shelves as fans pull out all the stops to remember this historic playoff run.

"Being the Philly underdog, last night, they proved don't underestimate us, so I'm excited," fan Taundai Robinson said. 

