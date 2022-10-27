Phillies fans Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.

In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team.

"I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said.

Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going to Game 1 of the World Series with his son.

"How do you think it will be, I think it'll be fantastic- it's going to be a lot of Phillies fans I'm sure, and big Phillies win hopefully two but we'll take one. It'll be awesome," Probinsky said.

There are five flights headed to Houston Thursday from Philadelphia International Airport. People headed to Houston but not necessarily to the game say they'll use that time to taunt.

"We're going down there and we're gonna represent Philly down in Texas so I guess they're going to have to deal with us while they're trying to enjoy the game as we beat them," one fan said.

And while travelers had their essentials like IDs and carryons, fans say they weren't leaving home without their Phillies fashion.

"I'm proud to be a Philly fan very proud to be a Philly fan, think we're going all the way? Absolutely I'm going to the parade again, went to the last one I'm going to this one, I'm old but I'm going," another fan said.

There are two more flights leaving out of Philadelphia International Thursday night. Fans say they'll be back in time for the home game next week.