Phillies fans ready for Game 3 on Tuesday after rain delay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Fans say they will be rearranging plans and finding all means necessary to make Game 3 against the Houston Astros after it was postponed because of the rain.

Many came from all over to experience the Phillies in the World Series and were thrown a curve ball.

Fans flooded out of Citizen Bank Park with ponchos, and all about an hour before the game was supposed to start.

"So disappointing but we got a practice run so we know what we have to do now. So it's all good, it was meant to be and they get it tomorrow night," one fan said.

"Obviously it messes with schedules and all but I mean we get to spend another day in the city and hang out and have some fun with the kids tomorrow and come back and do this thing in 5," another fan said.

Many tried to look on the bright side as dark clouds moved into South Philly.

"I was annoyed at first but now Noah can pitch Game 4 and Wheeler can pitch Game 5." a fan said.

"I was here with my dad in 1980, my kids in 2008, and my grandkids in 2022. It's the cycle," a fan said.

Fans say this rain will not ruin their parade.

"I am already getting excited for tomorrow. It doesn't take the spirit away, right? No, we have the best fans in the world," a fan said.