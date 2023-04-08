Phillies fans camped out at the ballpark for opening weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans are back at Citizens Bank Park Saturday as the team's home opener weekend continues.

The Fightins took care of business Friday with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

And there are already fans camped out waiting for the gates to open. As you might imagine, there's nothing but excitement to have baseball back here in South Philly.

It also helps that the team won their home opener 5-2, powered by a two-run shot from the Best Catcher in Baseball, J.T. Realmuto.

As you already know the Phillies are the defending National League champs, and fans could not wait to see them square off with the Cincinatti Reds.

Many of the fans who camped out long before the gates opened said the energy at the park reminded them of the excitment in their World Series run last season.

"It's just been tradition," fan Ron Weber of Washington Township, New Jersey said, sitting in a lawn chair set up by the ballpark. "We always just waited until the day of the game, and then we came up and started doing it."

The Phillies are off to a slow start -- after Friday's win they are 2-5.

But fans say they can't wait to see what comes of this season.