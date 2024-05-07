Search continues for Phillies fan's wedding ring that flew off her finger while cheering at a game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies nation is coming together to help a fan find her wedding band that she lost at Sunday night's game at Citizens Bank Park.

Samantha Rossano posted in The Philadelphia Phillies Fan Group on Facebook that her mother, Mary's wedding band flew off her finger after she was cheering for Bryce Harper following his three-run homer on Sunday night. The post has garnered over 1,100 shares with fans eager to spread the word.

"We all got up to cheer and I think my mom's ring might've flew off her finger because when we were sitting back down, she happened to look down and her ring was gone," Samantha Rossano told CBS News Philadelphia.

The mother and daughter duo, who attended the Phillies game as an early Mother's Day celebration, said they searched their seats, and section and told Guest Services just in case the ring turned up.

Samantha Rossano posted the call-out on Facebook with the hope that fellow Phillies fans could keep an eye out and help spread the message.

Mary said many fans stayed to help them search after the game too.

"They were really, really great. They helped, they stayed. Like she said, everybody was helpful even the ushers, everybody just helped. It was like one big crew of us just trying to dig through everything we can," she said.

The ring is a gold band with diamonds cut into it, Mary described in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

"I've had it on my finger for 27 years, never took it off. So obviously took that one time and now I don't have it anymore after 27 years," she said.

The mother and daughter said they've been checking in with Guest Services frequently, but the ring has yet to turn up.

"To somebody else, it's just a piece of metal, to me, it's more," Mary said.

So for any Phillies fans heading to Tuesday night's game and sitting in section 139, keep an eye out for Mary's wedding band. She said she and her daughter sat in seats 9 and 10 on Sunday night.

Mary said while she's sad about not having her ring, which matches her husband's wedding band, she's still very glad the Phillies won.