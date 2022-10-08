Watch CBS News
Phillies' win Friday night over Cardinals brings hope for a great comeback

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Local fans react to Phillies' comeback of the season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are out on the road in Saint Louis Saturday night, taking a swing at another big post-season win.

They will be riding high after Friday night - what a win and what a wild comeback.

The Phillies looked dead in the water, couldn't score a single run until the last inning of the game when they mounted an epic comeback.

That single by  Jean Segura gave the Phillies their first lead of the game and helped them complete the crazy comeback.

Before the final inning, the Cardinals were in complete control of the game.

In fact, before Friday night, the Cardinals were 93-0 in the playoffs when leading by 2 or more runs heading into the ninth inning - not anymore.

Nearly 900 miles away, back in Philadelphia, Phillies fans were watching at Chickie's and Pete's loving what they saw.

"The atmosphere in here, it is electrifying at this moment," a fan said. "They came back like warriors. Warriors."

"That was a great comeback, and I think we're going to take it. This was an important game one, man. And we came back," another fan said.

"I hope I come to Chickie's tomorrow, Phillies close it out, get a couple of homers and we're headed to Atlanta," another fan said.

All the Phillies have to do now is win one of the next two games against the Cardinals, either Saturday or Sunday, and they will move on to the next round.

Hopefully, we will get to enjoy some home playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park next week.

