Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great.

Local fans have a lot to celebrate. Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win.

Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011.

Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.

The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.