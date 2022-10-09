Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011
Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011 01:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. 

Local fans have a lot to celebrate.  Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win.  

Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011.  

Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.

The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.