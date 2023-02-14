Phillies' Bryce Harper gives fan autographed shoe

Fan approaches Bryce Harper for an autograph, gets his shoe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would you walk around an airport with one shoe? Well, that's what Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper did when he ran into a fan who wanted his autograph.

Harper's wife Kayla posted a video on Instagram of Bryce walking through an airport with only one shoe.

Turns out, it's because he gave the other shoe to a fan.

According to Kayla, Bryce didn't have a marker so he found a pen and signed his left shoe before giving it to a fan.

And some more good news.

The defending National League Champions are gearing up to take the diamond again.

Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater on Thursday.