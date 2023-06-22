Phillies-Braves game postponed due to rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday night's game between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to rain, the team said.

The game will be made up on Monday, Sept. 11 as part of a doubleheader. The team said tickets for Wednesday night's game will be valid for the 1:05 p.m. game of the doubleheader, while the second game will start at 6:40 p.m.

All fans who purchased parking directly from the Phillies will be able to attend the Sept. 11 game, the team said.

The Phillies said in a release all fans with tickets to Wednesday's game will receive an email from the team for a complimentary ticket offer to select home games remaining on the 2023 schedule. Fans who purchased tickets through secondary market sites will be able to attend the Sept.11 game, the team said.

The game was set to be the second of a three-game series between the NL East rivals.

The Braves won the first game, 4-2, after Spencer Strider struck out nine Phillies hitters. It was Atlanta's first trip back to Citizens Bank Park since the Phillies beat the Braves in the NLDS last season.

The Phillies are set to play the Braves at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park for the final game of the series before welcoming the New York Mets for a three-game series.