Phillies-Astros Game 2 Instant Reactions: Bats neutralized

HOUSTON (CBS) -- There was no magic in the air in Houston for the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series. Philadelphia was unable to pull off a second straight comeback and lost to the Astros, 5-2, on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

The series is 1-1 and will resume on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Here are three reactions from the game.

Wheeler's WS debut goes south

For the second straight night in the World Series, the Phillies' starter opened the game on the wrong foot. Zack Wheeler will want to flush this game down the toilet.

Wheeler allowed six hits, including one home run, and five runs in five innings in Game 2 of the World Series. He also only recorded three strikeouts.

It was his worst outing of the playoffs.

In Wheeler's first four games, he allowed only three total walks, but he matched that Saturday night.

Alex Bregman's two-run home run off Wheeler made it a 5-0 game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Wheeler threw four pitches and all of a sudden, the Astros had the lead.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led off with a double, and Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez followed up with doubles of their own.

By the time the first inning ended, the Astros had a 3-0 lead. Wheeler finished the inning with 22 pitches.

Wheeler eventually settled down a bit, but the start ultimately lost the Phillies the game.

No comeback kids

It happened a little earlier than Game 1, but Game 2 had an eerily similar start to Friday night's game for the Phillies. Their starter let up runs and Houston's starter was dealing.

Eventually, the Phillies' bats woke up and got to Justin Verlander in Game 1, but that wasn't the case Saturday night.

Lefty Framber Valdez was dealing and the Phillies weren't able to make a comeback like they've done so many times this postseason. Valdez finished the game with nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings and only allowed four hits.

The Phillies eventually got on the board once reliever Rafael Montero came into the game, but they weren't able to figure out Valdez all night.

Philadelphia had a golden opportunity to add runs in the top of the sixth inning, but they came up short.

Kyle Schwarber started the inning with a walk and Rhys Hoskins singled, but they were left on base.

J.T. Realmuto wasn't able to replicate his success from Game 1 and struck out, while Bryce Harper founded not a double play to end the inning.

Harper had another opportunity to knock in some runs in the top of the eighth, but he left two men on base and popped out to left field.

Harper went 0 for 4 in Game 2 and wasn't able to pull off clutch hits like he's done all postseason for the Phillies.

Poor defense hurts Phillies

Like he's done all postseason when the Phillies face left-handed pitchers, Phillies manager Rob Thomson went with Edmundo Sosa in the lineup over Bryson Stott.

But, a mistake by Sosa early in the field proved costly.

Yuri Gurriel hit a ground ball to Sosa in the bottom of the first, but he made an error with a short throw to Rhys Hoskins at first base that he wasn't able to scoop. The play could've ended the inning, but it allowed Alvarez to score and add to the Astros' lead.

On the previous play, Matt Vierling made a flat-footed throw that allowed Alvarez to advance to third on a fly-out from Kyle Tucker.

Sosa then got lucky in the bottom of the fifth inning after a call wasn't reversed.

Alvarez grounded into a fielder's choice where Altuve was ruled out, but it appeared Sosa wasn't on second base.

Astros manager Dusty Baker challenged the call, but it didn't get reversed.

Regardless, defensive mistakes all over the field hurt the Phillies.