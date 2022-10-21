Phillies and Pennsbury HS football team have a lot in common

PENNSBURY, Pa. (CBS) -- All around the Philly region, fans at high school football games will be closely monitoring the Phillies game on Friday night. But, the Phillies and the Pennsbury football team have a lot in common.

They've had their struggles, turned to a familiar face to lead them, found a true home run hitter at running back, and then took out their rivals.

Here's how Pennsbury became a big hit in local high school football.

After 18 consecutive losses dating back to the 2019 season, things have turned back around in a big way at Pennsbury High School.

This season marked the return of longtime coach Galen Snyder for his second stint on the Falcons sideline.

"We just went back to doing the things that we used to do," Snyder said. "Most importantly, the hungry kids who were tired of not having success that wanted to have success."

"It's definitely a different vibe," Galamam Mulbah, a running back at Pennsbury, said. "He's very strict and that's what we need as football players and physically."

Last week was a huge week for Pennsbury for more reasons than one. The first reason: they beat North Penn for the first time since 1996 for their seventh consecutive win.

"I know they took some pride in doing that and breaking that streak," Snyder said.

While beating a team for the first time in 26 years is impressive, but how they did it is even more incredible.

Mulbah ran right over North Penn – literally. His stat line was eye popping – 48 carries, 364 yards and four touchdowns.

"I knew he was up there, but I was thinking mid-30s, maybe even high 30s," Snyder said.

The most impressive thing about Pennsbury's 7-1 record is they've done it all on the road.

The Falcons home stadium has been under construction and Friday night will be their first home game with only half the construction done.

"They'll have the away side complete by the playoffs start, so it will be great if we take care of business and win these next two to get a home playoff game," Snyder said.

