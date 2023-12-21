Philadelphia Flyers lose to Nashville Predators, snapping 3 game-winning streak

Philip Tomasino scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:01 remaining, as the Nashville Predators beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-2, on Thursday night.

Cole Smith also scored, Gustav Nyquist converted an empty-netter and Colton Sissons added a pair of assists for the Predators, who have won eight of 10.

Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, whose nine-game points streak ended.

The game was tied 2-2 when Sissons passed from the side boards to the slot, and Tomasino fired a wrist shot over goalie Samuel Ersson's right shoulder.

Ersson made 28 saves for the Flyers, Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators.

Philadelphia, a surprising second place in the Metropolitan Division entering play, still has won seven of nine.

Frost scored an unlikely goal 1:31 into the game to put Philadelphia in front. Bobby Brink sent a pass behind the net and it deflected off Frost's skate, over the net, off the back of Saros and in.

The Predators tied it 1:05 into the second when Smith finished a 2-on-1 short-handed chance with a shot past Ersson's blocker side. Philadelphia went back ahead 3:40 later when Couturier converted his eighth of the season on the power play, shooting between Saros' legs from close range after an assist from Frost.

Nashville knotted things back up less than a minute later on Tomasino's backhander following a defensive breakdown by the Flyers that resulted in a 2-on-1.

Nashville's Yakov Trenin was whistled for a five-minute major boarding penalty and game misconduct for a vicious check of Frost with 9:52 left in the second. The hit sent Frost's head crashing into the protective glass. He was down on the ice for several minutes and was helped off the ice but returned later in the period.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Dallas on Saturday.

Flyers: At Detroit on Friday night before a five-day Christmas break.