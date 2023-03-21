Philadelphia's next round of street cleaning begins next month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready to see more street sweepers around Philadelphia. The city's next round of street cleaning kicks off next month.

Crews will be in several neighborhoods, including Frankford, Nicetown, Logan, Point Breeze and West Philadelphia starting April 3.

The Streets Department has all of the neighborhoods and when you'll have to move your car off the streets on its website.

There will be a 30-day period of illegally parked cars before the city starts handing out tickets.