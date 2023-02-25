Philadelphia's Famous 4th Street Delicatessen is for sale

Owner of 4th Street Deli puts the landmark up for sale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You could be the new owner of a Philadelphia landmark.

The owner of the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen in Queen Village has put the restaurant up for sale.

The restaurant has served diners at the corner of 4th and Bainbridge Streets for the last 100 years.

Politicians are often seen eating there on election days.

The owner hasn't asked for a specific price.

But we're told the sale includes all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment and could fetch up to $6 million.