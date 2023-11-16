Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Zoo shimmers with holiday light show LumiNature

By Jan Carabeo, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

LumiNature returns to transform Philadelphia Zoo into dazzling winter wonderland
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a year of planning and months of installation, a dazzling display is about to come to life at the Philadelphia Zoo

CBS Philadelphia got a sneak peek this week as the zoo turned on more than a million lights for its annual "LumiNature" experience.

This year's display features a 40-foot penguin, 20 giant floating jellyfish and countless twinkling lights spread over 16 different areas of the zoo. The 25-foot flamingo tree, a fan favorite, is back for another year as well.

"It is definitely the biggest and best year yet," Dani Hogan, the zoo's director of mission integration, said. "We can't wait for people to come visit us."

The display opens Friday and runs on select nights through Jan. 6. Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online.

Jan Carabeo

First published on November 16, 2023 / 12:47 PM EST

