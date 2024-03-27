Special arrival at Philadelphia Zoo: Baby white-handed gibbon, endangered ape native to Southeast Asia, born this month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a special new addition this month: a baby white-handed gibbon, a type of ape native to Southeast Asia

The zoo team named the baby Eros after the asteroid that orbits Mars.

Eros, born inside of the PECO Primate Reserve just before zookeepers arrived on March 14, is visible to guests, the zoo said in a statement.

Philadelphia Zoo

The baby, born to 35-year-old mom Phoenice (pronounced fuh-NIECE) and 34-year-old dad Mercury, has two older siblings at the Philadelphia Zoo: 5-year-old brother Polaris and 2-year old sister Ophelia, according to the zoo.

"Philadelphia Zoo is proud to have such a strong history with breeding this endangered ape," said Michael Stern, the Andrew J. Baker Curator of Primates and Small Mammals at the zoo, in the statement. "Mom and dad have proven to be great parents over the years, and we can't wait until the baby is a little older and our guests can watch him playing with big brother and sister."

White-handed gibbon babies are born after a seven-month gestation and cling to mom's abdomen for the first few months of life. They remain dependent on their mothers until weaned around 2 years old.

Philadelphia Zoo

Phoenice is "demonstrating all the right behaviors caring for" her baby, zookeepers said in the statement.

Phoenice and Mercury have three other children, one at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio and two at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Washington. Gibbons are monogamous and often remain together for life.

Philadelphia Zoo

What is a white-handed gibbon?

A white-handed gibbon is an endangered ape species native to Southeast Asia. They are native to Southeast Asia, including southern China, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Sumatra.

White-handed gibbons are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

White-handed gibbons are considered to be one of the most acrobatic animals on the planet, according to the zoo.

A video posted by the Philadelphia Zoo for Ophelia's first birthday shows her swinging by her long arms.

White-handed gibbon baby Ophelia turns 1! 🥳💕 HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY to our white-handed gibbon, Ophelia! 🥳💕 Just look at her go! Keepers say Ophelia has been exploring on her own away from mom Phoenice. As you can see, she's a pro at swinging and can do the signature gibbon run with her arms over her head for balance. She also wrestles and plays with her older brother, Polaris.💙 Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday, May 21, 2022

They move through the trees by brachiation, swinging hand over hand with the body suspended below. They have proportionally longer arms than any other ape. Arm span exceeds the total length of its body and legs.

In the wild, these animals eat mostly fruit but occasionally eat insects and leaves as well. At the zoo, they eat formulated primate chow and a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and leafy greens.

Eros' birth is a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan breeding program to ensure the survival of this species and maintain a genetically diverse population, according to the zoo.