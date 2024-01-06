Woman found unresponsive hanging from gate outside Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia: police

Digital Brief: Jan. 6, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman has died after she was found hanging from an iron gate outside Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia Friday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia Saturday evening that a 48-year-old woman died after officials responded to a call of a woman found unresponsive and hanging from a gate outside of the South Philadelphia sports bar.

Police said they responded to the radio call around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Methodist Hospital by fire medics and later pronounced dead at around 8:45 a.m.

Officials said the 48-year-old had wounds on both of her legs and feet and there's no indication of foul play or other signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.