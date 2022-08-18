Woman dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 71-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a SEPTA bus and was dragged for a block. It happened at Green Street and Walnut Lane around 9:30 p.m.

There are a lot of unanswered questions.

It's unclear if the victim was initially struck by a vehicle and then the SEPTA bus, or just the SEPTA bus. Eyewitnesses told police a second vehicle was involved but that has not been confirmed.

#BREAKING: @PhillyPolice are investigating a fatal accident involving a @SEPTA bus along Walnut Ln. A 71-year-old woman was struck then dragged the length of a city block. Conflicting reports say she may have first been struck by another car that didn’t stop. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2vB482eUPP — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 18, 2022

Police do know the woman was struck by a Route 65 bus that was traveling northbound on Walnut Street.

"There are numerous pieces of personal articles and clothing. She was struck with enough force that she was knocked out of her shoes," Philadelphia Police Insp. D F Pace said.

She was transported to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim lived less than a block away from the scene.