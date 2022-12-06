Watch CBS News
Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philly police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. 

Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

Police say no weapon was recovered.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 3:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

