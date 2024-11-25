Woman found dead inside West Philadelphia home with several dog bites, police say

Woman found dead with multiple dog bites on her body inside West Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 51-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood Monday afternoon and had visible dog bites on her body, police said.

The woman was found dead at the home in the 4100 block of Parrish Street and pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m., according to police.

It's unclear if she lived at the home, but police say she was at the property frequently.

Many parts of the investigation are in the early stages. Right now, the Philadelphia Police Department is characterizing the incident as a death investigation. It's unclear how the woman died — if it was an attack — or if her death was caused by something else.

Police said four dogs were removed from the home. Sources said the deceased woman had sustained an unknown number of dog bites.

Family members arrived at the home visibly upset at word of her death. Sources said the woman did have what the family believed to be a good relationship with the dogs. Her family declined to speak with CBS News Philadelphia on camera.

This is a developing story and will be updated.