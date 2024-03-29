Watch CBS News
Philadelphia woman finds 2 men in her home, shoots them both: police

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot two men in her home in West Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

Police said that a woman arrived at her home - an apartment on the first floor of a rowhome on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street - and found two men inside. 

There was then a scuffle and shots were fired.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the head and multiple times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, a 32-year-old man arrived at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pennsylvania, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police believe that man is the other man who was in the apartment.

The woman was being questioned by detectives. Her connection to the men was not immediately clear.

