Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Wings to play home opener Saturday

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chandler Lutz visits Philadelphia Wings as they prep for home opener
Chandler Lutz visits Philadelphia Wings as they prep for home opener 06:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Get ready sports fans, the Wings are back in action this weekend. They will play their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Panther City.

CBS Philadelphia got a little preview Friday morning as the Wings were practicing.

Watch the game on Saturday on the CW Philly and check out our preview in the video at the top of this page.

We also had an opportunity to meet them at their pep rally on Thursday.

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.