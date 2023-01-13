Philadelphia Wings to play home opener Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready sports fans, the Wings are back in action this weekend. They will play their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Panther City.
CBS Philadelphia got a little preview Friday morning as the Wings were practicing.
Watch the game on Saturday on the CW Philly and check out our preview in the video at the top of this page.
We also had an opportunity to meet them at their pep rally on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.