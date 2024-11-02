Philadelphia Wings host open practice for fans ahead of season opener in December

The Philadelphia Wings invited fans to soar to new heights with them Saturday during an open practice at the United Sports Training Center in Chester County.

Lacrosse fans got to witness the team chef up their professional stick skills while enjoying some extra festivities like airbrush tattoos, bracelet making, a merchandise sale and fun yard games. Fans also got face-to-face time with players, who signed autographs and took pictures.

The open practice gave fans the perfect team preview as the countdown to the Wings' season opener is less than one month away. Their first game of the 2024-2025 season is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. against the San Diego Seals. During this game, Philadelphia fans will see some familiar faces as they play against former Wings, Ben McIntosh and Trevor Baptiste.

The Wings have made several roster moves in the last year, including acquiring the first overall draft pick and world champion, forward Brennan O'Neill. The Duke University alum became the first American to be selected first overall since 1998 when Rochester selected Casey Powell, according to the team's website.

O'Neill joins other Philly newbies including, goalie Nick Damude, defensemen Connor Sellars, and dual-threat Tony Malcom.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the team will make their way back east for their historic home opener against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, which marks the first time both teams face off in Philadelphia.

Trying to take flight? Check out one of the Philadelphia Wings games this season.

Sunday, December 1 at San Diego Seals 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs 6:00 p.m.

Friday, December 20 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at Saskatchewan Rush 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. Calgary Roughnecks 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Buffalo Bandits 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 vs. Vancouver Warriors 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Rochester Knighthawks 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Halifax Thunderbirds 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at Halifax Thunderbirds 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at Albany Firewolves 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Albany Firewolves 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Colorado Mammoth 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at Toronto Rock 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. Ottawa Black Bears 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at Georgia Swarm 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Georgia Swarm 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 at Vancouver Warriors 8:00 p.m.