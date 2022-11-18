Philadelphia Wings preparing for regular season

Philadelphia Wings' season is just weeks away

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Wings' season will open up in early December against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

But, you don't need to be a lacrosse fan to have a blast at the Wings game. The atmosphere is electric and the action is non-stop. The team announced their lineup of theme nights for the whole family, including your furry family members.

Plus, tickets are affordable and are on sale at www.wingslax.com.

The Wings' home-opener will air on The CW Philly on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Wings are hungry for more this season after the team came up just short in the first round of the playoffs last year.

Blaze Riorden, a forward for the Wings, is a key figure for the team and talked about the upcoming year and more with CBS3's Jim Donovan.

