Philadelphia weekend weather: Soggy Saturday and sunny, warmer Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your umbrellas and get those boots on because Saturday is going to be a wet one! Saturday has been soggy so far but not to worry, the sun will come out on tomorrow!

Saturday will have periods of heavy rain and cloud coverage with mild temperatures peaking at 53 degrees. By Saturday night, the clouds will clear out and leave behind some patchy fog with temperatures dropping down to 43 degrees. Low pressure will move north over the greater Philadelphia region Saturday triggering periods of rain.

The normal high for this day in history would be 48 degrees with a low of 31 degrees.

Even though today's high is about 5 degrees higher than what was expected, these temperatures have nothing on this day's historic high set back in 1972.

In 1972, a record high temperature was set for this day at 77 degrees!

Spectacular Sunday forecast

But like Annie said, the sun will come out tomorrow! Sunday will be unseasonably warm with sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are expected to peak at 64 degrees.

Looking ahead, next week's conditions will be warm, cloudy, and you guessed it -- wet! Sunday is the only exception to next week's patch of unsettled weather.

The low pressure that came in Saturday will be long gone come Sunday and weak high pressure will arrive with sunshine and highs 15 degrees above average in the 60s.

But don't get too comfortable, summer isn't here yet!

Wet, warm week ahead

Just as quickly as the sun comes out, it will disappear Monday and clouds will move in as another storm approaches the region from the south. Highs for Monday will be near 60 degrees.

Rain will develop Monday evening and continue through the early morning commute Tuesday, which will see highs in the 50s.

Rain is back in town again on Wednesday and staying through at least Thursday and possibly early Friday as a big Pacific coast storm passes through our area. Temperatures will stay in the 50s during the rain storms.

And just when you though it was over, yet another storm approaches next Saturday to Sunday with rain and continued warmth.

Daylight Saving Time: What you need to know

Daylight Saving Time begins a week from tomorrow on Sunday, March 10.

We'll flip the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunset that day will be at 7:02 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 53, Low 43

Sunday: Mild, partly sunny. High 64, Low 43

Monday: Clouds and sun. High 61, Low 45

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 60, Low 43

Wednesday: Showers develop. High 59, Low 45

Thursday: Rain likely. High 54, Low 46

Friday: Chance of showers. High 53, Low 40

