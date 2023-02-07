Philadelphia weather: Will we reach record warm temps?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday evening will be the next chance of rain for the Philadelphia region, but it won't stick around for long. And we're in luck, a warmup is on it's way.

Tuesday's high will be around 48 degrees and clouds will increase throughout the day.

The region could see some showers Tuesday night between 8 p.m. and midnight, but by Wednesday a warm front moves in.

By Wednesday afternoon there will be an increase in cloud cover and temperatures could reach the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

Be sure to get outside and enjoy the warm weather because as the warm front moves through the region it will bring the next chance for rain on Thursday morning.

Thursday morning showers could impact the morning commute, but it will be an all rain event since temperatures will be warm at the time.

By the end of the week, the region could see near record high temperatures, but there's a chance we don't get there. The highs are mid-60s.

A Friday afternoon in the 60s in February? We'll take what we can get!

As for Super Bowl Sunday, it will be 40 degrees in Philadelphia and a little on the breezy side.

And for those of you headed to Phoenix. It will be 66 degrees, mostly sunny and comfortable.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for your most up-to-date forecast.