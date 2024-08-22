After cool stretch in Philadelphia region, temperatures warm up on Friday ahead of beautiful weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday will begin the change with warming temps in the 80s under a ton of sunshine in the Philadelphia region -- a trend that will last right into the weekend.

The weekend warms up some, back to seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s, followed by a few days closer to 90 next week.

CBS News Philadelphia

As for showers and storms, Mother Nature will be kind to us, keeping us dry through the weekend with high pressure in control. Next week looks a bit more humid, and there's a chance of a couple of spotty showers late Monday evening as a weak disturbance rolls through.

The NEXT Weather team is always looking forward to helping you and your family plan and prepare for impactful weather events. We don't see any weather of significance in the foreseeable future.

It's set to be a gorgeous weekend, and the next chance of showers doesn't arrive until Monday, so enjoy!

CBS News Philadelphia

A new tropical system, Hone, has formed in the central Pacific and is headed toward the Hawaiian islands. It's forecast to pass just south of the Big Island by Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: High of 82, low of 59, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 85, low of 61, sunny, warmer

Sunday: High of 87, low of 64, sunny, warmer

Monday: High of 87, low of 66, p.m. shower?

Tuesday: High of 86, low of 68, clouds and sun

Wednesday: High of 85, low of 67, isolated shower

Thursday: High of 86, low of 70, possible shower

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast