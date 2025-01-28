Wednesday in Philadelphia region will be much warmer than last week. Here's the weather forecast.

On Wednesday we're tracking the wind and the relatively warm conditions in the Philadelphia region.

In fact, Wednesday will be more than 30 degrees WARMER than the same day last week. Those southerly winds will gust 40 mph-plus and bring in relatively warm air.

It will likely be the warmest day of the entire month as we've only had one day with a high of 50 degrees back on Jan. 1.

January is shaping up to be well below normal temperature-wise. Behind the front is another push of cold air, which will knock us back to the low 40s for highs on Thursday, however, the winds will not be nearly as strong.

On Thursday night, clouds will increase ahead of a storm system that will bring rain to the area during the day Friday and may linger into the early hours of Saturday. This could end as a brief mix to the north. Highs will likely be back into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, but at this point, the weekend is trending dry.

Another shot of cold air is expected early next week. February is still very much winter and while there is no snow in the immediate forecast, our average snowfall in Philadelphia is 8.4 inches — our snowiest month! We'll get more, and the NEXT Weather Team will keep you well ahead of it!

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

Wednesday: Mild, windy. High 53, Low 32.

Thursday: Cooler. High 42, Low 25.

Friday: Rain. High 50, Low 34.

Saturday: Clearing out. High 40, Low 34.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 44, Low 22.

Monday: Clouds. High 50, Low 37.

Tuesday: Turning colder. High 36, Low 26.

