Wednesday will be perfect traveling weather before Thanksgiving in the Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Wednesday travel weather conditions are looking pretty good around the Philadelphia region with dry weather and mostly cloudy skies. Temps will be seasonably mild with no impactful weather expected up and down the I-95 corridor.

There could be some impacts for you if you're headed west Wednesday evening as a weather system will be quickly approaching, set to arrive in the Delaware Valley early Thanksgiving morning. This begins our first of several WEATHER ALERTS this holiday week.

Thanksgiving day will be very wet, with widespread rain expected through noon. Plan on having to deal with half of an inch to an inch of rain for anything you may be doing outside Thursday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

Turkey trots/fun runs, football games, parades, grilling/frying turkeys, etc… all will likely be impacted by Mother Nature. While it will be a chilly rain, it should be exactly that. Snow will be confined to the highest elevation in the Poconos, but little to no accumulation is expected with this round. Because of the widespread impacts the NEXT Weather Team has issued a WEATHER ALERT for Thanksgiving morning. Once we hit mid-afternoon, the system should be completely out of our area and the transition to colder temperatures will begin.

Black Friday shopping will be chilly but dry across the entire area. Highs Friday will likely top out in the mid-upper 40s before a second wave of cold air filters in from the north. This will be felt significantly this weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s, but with winds gusting 20-30 mph, the wind chill temps will be in the teens and 20s nearly all weekend long. We may get to freezing -- 32 degrees -- on Saturday afternoon with the feels-like temperature but that's about as warm as it will get. Sunday will likely stay in the 20s all day.

Dry weather but bitterly cold conditions for this time of year prompt our second WEATHER ALERT in the forecast. You will want to make sure your sprinkler lines have been winterized before this weekend to help eliminate any pipe issues.

Next week is looking cool but dry the first few days. The NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

The month of December, which is also the start of Meteorological Winter, begins Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 53

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert, high of 50, low of 42

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 48, low of 35

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert, high of 38, low of 28

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, high of 36, low of 25

Monday: Sunny and cold, high of 40, low of 25

Tuesday: Well below normal, high of 41, low of 27

