Chilly Wednesday in Philadelphia region with temps potentially in the 30s. Here's the full forecast.

Chilly Wednesday, but the weekend will be warm in the Philadelphia region

Make sure you're bundled up as you head out Wednesday morning; temps will be quite chilly once again and daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s in the Philadelphia region.

Thursday morning will be even colder with the potential to have our first 30s of the year in Philadelphia. Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s. We do get back to seasonable temperatures by Friday and then another nice weekend warmup with highs climbing back to the 70s.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with dry conditions right through the weekend. This will not help what is quickly becoming a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area, especially portions of Burlington and Atlantic counties.

In fact, we've only had a little more than three-quarters of an inch of rain in nearly two months, and no rainfall so far in October. In over 150 years, we've never had zero precipitation for the first 15 days in October, and the dry trend looks to have no end.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team to stay alerted of any changes.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Some sun, chilly. High 59, Low 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 70, Low 43.

Saturday: Warmer. High 72, Low 43.

Sunday: Beautiful. High 76, Low 45.

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 77, Low 51.

Tuesday: Warming up. High 77, Low 50.

