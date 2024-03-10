Philadelphia region could see 70s this week; see the full NEXT Weather forecast

NEXT Weather: Philadelphia region could see 70s this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a rather unsettled weekend, with rain Saturday and wind and snow showers for the Poconos Sunday, we'll enter the new week with a better chance of some tranquil weather (at least for a few days). We also have a chance to hit some temperature milestones that we haven't seen since last year.

The Wind Advisory that's been in effect since Sunday afternoon will continue through Monday night, with a strong gradient between an area of low pressure to our northeast and high pressure to our northwest. This will keep gusts between 40 and 45 mph throughout the day.

If Monday is your garbage day, make sure to fill those cans full and grab them as soon as possible after collection, or you might find yourself chasing them down the street.

Drier air mixing in early Monday will result in more sunshine throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to be near-normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday may still be a bit breezy, but not nearly as gusty as Sunday and Monday. With a break between storm systems, not only will we see continued sunshine, but a chance to get back into the upper 50s and even low 60s.

This trend continues into Wednesday as well.

Thursday is an interesting day; we could see our first 70-degree high temperature in the city as a warmer air mass moves in, but a light sea breeze off the Jersey Shore will likely result in shore points seeing highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. This time of year, a sea breeze travels over the chilly ocean waters and substantially cools down areas right along the coast.

That said, 70s are likely for Philadelphia and areas immediately around the city.

Our next system arrives late Thursday into Friday, and while temperatures should remain 15 to 20 degrees above average along a warm front, rain is expected to develop as we head into the last part of the week. We'll continue to monitor the track and timing on this.

Keep it close to CBS Philadelphia as the entire NEXT Weather team keeps you updated. Have a great week!

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 54, low of 34, partly cloudy and windy

Tuesday: High of 65, low of 39, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 69, low of 44, partly cloudy

Thursday: High of 73, low of 45, partly cloudy, first 70+ day of 2024

Friday: High of 72, low of 52, late showers

Saturday: High of 61, low of 49, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 59, low of 46, few showers

