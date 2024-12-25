Good travel conditions Thursday in Philadelphia but rain is on the way. Here's the forecast.

Thursday is a big travel day, and the weather conditions will be ripe for great travel!

Cold temperatures in the morning will have you warming your car a bit early, but tons of sunshine will blanket the region with unseasonably chilly high temps in the upper 30s.

After Thursday, however, a warm-up begins as we head into the weekend with highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday, warming to the 50s on Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia

With that warm-up comes several chances of rain. Expect a chance of showers Saturday with rain more likely on Sunday.

In fact, our overall pattern remains unsettled for the final days of 2024 with unseasonably warm and wet conditions to ring in the new year.

In fact, the final hours of 2024 on New Year's Eve look to be wet and warm, with midnight temps potentially in the mid-40s. Rain chances could disrupt your firework viewing if that's in your plans.

As for rainfall, we really need it badly! December has seen 2.28 inches so far, which is more than an inch below normal, and when we look back to Sept. 1, our total is just 5.57 inches, making it the fourth-driest stretch for the period EVER (over 150 years), and a whopping 8.51 inches BELOW normal!

CBS News Philadelphia

Most of the area remains under severe or extreme drought. Tuesday's snow will help, and the rain this week will help, but we need continual rain to help lift these conditions.

The NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated as always!

Here's your 7-day weather forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 38, low of 24.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 42, low of 25.

Saturday: Near normal. High of 44, low of 30.

Sunday: Shower late. High of 53, low of 38.

Monday: Few showers. High of 53, low of 42.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High of 51, low of 41.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High of 49, low of 42.