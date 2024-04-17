Philadelphia weather: Showers return by midday Wednesday, temps still mild in the 60s

Some sun early Wednesday but clouds, showers move in by midday | NEXT weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be fooled this morning by early breaks of sunshine, the rain is on the way.

After two days of sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, clouds will be in place by 11 a.m.

Thanks to a warm front, temperatures stay relatively mild Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

By noon though, light, scattered showers arrive in the Delaware Valley and steadier bands of rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening commute.

Wednesday rain forecast, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Rain chances continue on Thursday and even Friday, and a cold front moving in is setting the rest of the week up to be much cooler. Highs Thursday won't make it out of the 50s for another gray, cloudy day.

Showers could impact Philadelphia Phillies game

First pitch Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park is set for 6:05 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. If you're heading to the game, pack your poncho -- there's about a 40% chance for showers during the game and temps will start to fall into the 50s by 8 p.m.

Phillies game forecast, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Rain could help allergy sufferers

Weed pollen is down slightly Wednesday to "high" levels, but tree and grass pollen remain "extreme."

And while the rain will put a literal damper on the day, it could help reduce those pollen counts, wash away allergens and give sufferers some relief.

Pollen and allergens, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 68, clouds and PM showers

Thursday: High of 58, low of 51, cloudy and cool

Friday: High of 65, low of 45, cloudy with PM showers

Saturday: High of 67, low of 52, some sun returns

Sunday: High of 62, low of 43, partly sunny

Monday: High of 68, low of 44, mostly sunny

Tuesday: High of 68, low of 44, mostly sunny