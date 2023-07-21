NEXT Weather: Storms to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region is expected to get hit with a big round of storms overnight from Thursday into Friday morning.

The storms could bring heavy rain, flooding and the chance for severe weather.

Most of the Philadelphia region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 a.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Areas northwest of the city like the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos are expected to get hit by the storm from 2-4 a.m.

Philly will get hit between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and the Jersey Shore between 6 and 9 a.m.

The storms will mainly bring heavy rain to the Delaware Valley. Some parts could see 1 to 2 inches.

There's also a chance for gusty winds that can reach 50 to 60 mph.

The chance for hail and an isolated tornado remains low.

By Friday afternoon, the skies are looking clear and it should be a fantastic weekend across the Philadelphia region.