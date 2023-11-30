Philadelphia weather: Warming up for Thursday, with aurora borealis sightings possible

NEXT Weather: Warming up; possible aurora borealis sightings?

NEXT Weather: Warming up; possible aurora borealis sightings?

NEXT Weather: Warming up; possible aurora borealis sightings?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After feels-like temperatures below 20 on Wednesday, Thursday is practically balmy.

You'll still need a coat, though not as heavy as what you wore on Wednesday. And you can reduce your layers this afternoon.

In Philadelphia, the temperature is in the 30s around 8 a.m. and we'll reach the mid-40s by noon.

Expect high temperatures in the high 40s or low 50s in the region, with the warmest temps at the Jersey Shore. It's a bit colder in the Lehigh Valley.

All around, it should be sunny and clear.

CBS News Philadelphia

We'll stay dry on Thursday too, but rain is looking likely Friday.

The showers should arrive in the afternoon or early evening.

This time of year the average high is in the 50s - Wednesday's temperatures were more on par with mid-January. Thursday, we're grateful to be back to seasonable temperatures.

Saturday, we're looking at a high above 60 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 51, Low 28

Friday: Showers return. High 52, Low 36

Saturday: Some sun, PM shower? High 61, Low 43

Sunday: Rain likely. High 56, Low 49

Monday: Clouds, shower. High 53, Low 45

Tuesday: Windy, chilly. High 46, Low 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 42, Low 33

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.