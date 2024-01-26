Philadelphia weather: Fog advisory, watching for unseasonably warm temperatures

NEXT Weather: Another foggy morning as rain moves out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory is in place for the Philadelphia region on Friday, yet another foggy morning and not the last this week - we're expecting more fog Saturday, though it should be lighter.

If you have to drive in foggy conditions, remember to slow down, leave extra space behind the car in front of you, keep your headlights on and budget extra time for your trip.

One more round of rain will head our way in the 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. hour and then dry air should move in - that's when this fog should really start to lift, and the temperature warms up.

The 60-degree problem

Will we hit 60 degrees today in Philadelphia? We might.

We don't usually have this many unknowns about the high temperature on a given day, but this is a special case as we watch a warm front to the south of our region and see where it decides to go. The front has already brought temperatures near 60 degrees to Maryland and Virginia.

There's a chance the front moves far enough north that we hit 60 degrees this afternoon in Philadelphia - but it's going to be close. Other models are showing Philly in the 50s today and show parts of the region could stay stuck in the 40s.

Temperatures in the low or mid 60s are much more likely in Delaware on Friday.

Either way, whether it's in the 40s, 50s or 60s where you live, it should be a dry afternoon and evening with some clouds.

Saturday is pretty quiet during the day, not as foggy in the morning. Temperatures are mild with some sun. Not a bad day for walking the dog, throwing the football around or training for the Broad Street Run.

Saturday night, more rain approaches and lingers through Sunday morning. Rain will move out for most of our region by Sunday afternoon.

Another low developing off the coast Sunday night could bring some wraparound precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning - potentially ending as a wintry mix or snow showers.

We'll keep an eye on the temperatures and this low front and keep you updated if there is a chance of snow in your morning commute. Right now, it's looking less likely than it was yesterday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: AM shower and fog, warm. High 60

Saturday: AM fog, some sun. High 52, Low 43

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 43, Low 41

Monday: Cloudy, chilly. High 43, Low 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 41, Low 30

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 42, Low 33

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 45, Low 29

