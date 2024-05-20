High temps near 80 in Philadelphia Monday, more hot weather and sunshine on tap this week

Sunshine returns Monday with highs near 80, above average temps continue through Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week starts with more sunshine and warmer temperatures, though people heading to work in the Lehigh Valley and around upper Bucks and western Chester counties could see some spots of patchy fog.

High temps in Philadelphia will get close to 80 degrees Monday. Some bands of clouds are likely to pass by throughout the day, but skies will stay partly to mostly sunny heading into the afternoon.

Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

If you like it even hotter, then you're in luck the rest of the week. Tuesday starts with more morning fog before temperatures head into the 80s through Friday.

A cold front approaching later in the week will bring with it the chance for thunderstorms Thursday evening, which will help temps drop a few degrees on Friday. The start to Memorial Day Weekend still looks to be warm and mostly sunny.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

We're still several days out, but as of Monday Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday starts out nice with highs in the 70s in Philadelphia, but conditions could deteriorate heading into the second half of the weekend.

Sunday we're tracking shower chances and on Memorial Day we could see increasing clouds and a shower at night.

Vacation forecast CBS Philadelphia

At the Jersey Shore, right now weekend temperatures look like they'll hover in the mid-60s with lots of sunshine on Saturday. In the Poconos, it'll be slightly warmer on Friday and Saturday, though cloudier Sunday and Monday.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, May 20, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 79, partly sunny

Tuesday: High of 83, low of 44, fog to sun

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 58, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 86, low of 66, PM thunderstorm

Friday: High of 82, low of 65, sunny and nice

Saturday: High of 78, low of 62, partly sunny

Sunday: High of 77, low of 59, shower chance