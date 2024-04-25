Philadelphia weather today: Cooler with highs in the 50s, Freeze Watch in effect thru Friday AM

Cooler Thursday with some peeks of sun late, major warmup coming next week | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The up-and-down temperature pattern continues Thursday, with temps starting out in the 30s and 40s after reaching 72 degrees on Wednesday.

Today stays dry in the city and surrounding suburbs, but a disturbance moving by to the south could bring a few sprinkles to southern Delaware and possibly Cape May County. It'll definitely stay cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Clouds will hang around in the morning and we'll see some more sunshine as the day goes on, but a chilly east wind will keep things cool, especially at the shore.

Friday will be completely clear, but it'll be even colder again tomorrow morning when the Delaware Valley will see widespread temperatures near the freezing mark. In fact, a Freeze Watch has already been issued until 9 a.m. tomorrow for much of New Jersey and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Cold alerts for April 25, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Weekend warm-up

But there's good news! The weekend is shaping up to be warmer with clouds on Saturday and sun on Sunday.

A warm front moving through on Saturday could spark a few evening showers chances, but that rain is what'll kick off a major warming trend heading into next week.

Sunday could even see temperatures climb into the upper 70s, and next week we're looking at a chance to reach the mid-80s... and maybe even 90s.

Warmup coming for Monday, April 29, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

But with that summerlike air also comes the possibility for storms. Stick with CBS News Philadelphia as we continue to track rain and showers next week.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April 25, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 58, cooler with some sun

Friday: High of 64, low of 37, nice and sunny

Saturday: High of 62, low of 39, clouds and PM shower

Sunday: High of 80, low of 49, turning warmer

Monday: High of 87, feels like July

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 59, hot, PM thunderstorm possible

Wednesday: High of 80, low of 61, still very warm