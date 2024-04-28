Philadelphia weather: Hot Sunday with high temps in the 80s, chasing 90 degrees Monday

Highs climb into the 80s Sunday, chance at 90 degrees Monday | NEXT Weather

Highs climb into the 80s Sunday, chance at 90 degrees Monday | NEXT Weather

Highs climb into the 80s Sunday, chance at 90 degrees Monday | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Funny to think that many of us were under a frost advisory Saturday morning, with all the talk of the heat headed our way over the next few days.

It'll be about 20-25 degrees warmer today than yesterday, and about 15 degrees above average, with highs around 83 degrees in Philadelphia, though it'll be much cooler at the shore, where temps will top out around 67 degrees.

While Sunday may not be totally sunny, we'll see mixed skies and drier air working its way in for the afternoon. This will help to open the skies a bit and pump temperatures in the city up into the low 80s. A somewhat strong sea breeze will develop for the shore points, keeping areas like Atlantic City and Cape May into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Still a pleasant day, but much cooler than Philly and areas to the west.

Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

And while we should remain dry, with any spotty showers moving well to our north overnight into Monday, we can't rule out a few drops across the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Hot start to the week

We have a full week of shorts weather on tap! With an upper-level ridge building and a light wind out of the northwest, city and urban-area temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 80s.

We're going for a high of 89 in the city, with a record of 90, set back 1974. We may not shatter the old record, but we'll certainly come close.

The average high for this time of year is 69 degrees, so if we reach 90 on Monday, that would be about 21 degrees above average!

The sea breeze on Monday will keep shore points in the upper 70s and low 80s, but still very pleasant for late April.

Chasing record highs CBS Philadelphia



Tuesday is another very warm day, with highs in the 80s for many locations and then "cool" to the 70s the rest of the week, though those high temps are still about 10 degrees above average.

Tuesday rain

There's a chance for some thunderstorm activity Tuesday afternoon and evening, but right not severe weather doesn't look likely. Stay with the NEXT Weather team as we continue to track this system and keep an eye on brief periods of gust winds, heavy rain and lightning.

Another sprinkle or shower is possible Wednesday, but our next chance for significant rain doesn't come until Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday radar CBS Philadelphia

Allergy outlook

Allergy sufferers, brace yourselves.

Tree and grass pollen are both back at "extreme" levels, while weed and mold pollen are at "high" levels.

Allergy outlook, April 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, April 28, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 83, mix of sun and clouds

Monday: High of 89, low of 60, chasing record highs

Tuesday: High of 86, low of 60, afternoon storms possible

Wednesday: High of 78, low of 61, AM clouds and PM sun

Thursday: High of 79, low of 55, partly cloudy

Friday: High of 79, low of 55, possible storm late

Saturday: High of 77, low of 59, scattered thunderstorms