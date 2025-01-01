Breezy, cold conditions continue Thursday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a windy Wednesday, the breezy conditions will calm a bit but will not be gone by the morning in the Philadelphia region.

With the breezy conditions, the feels-like temp will plummet into the teens and upper 20s early Thursday morning. Into Thursday, colder air will continue to push into the region with the breezy conditions, which will keep highs only near 40 degrees Thursday afternoon with feels-like temps staying in the 20s and 30s all day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Another wave of chilly air will push into the region on Friday, bringing the chance of snow to the area Friday afternoon/evening, but it will be relatively moisture-starved, offering only a small chance for any snow showers with little to no accumulation.

Conditions will be even colder but dry through the weekend with highs in the low-middle 30s and lows in the low 20s.

By Sunday night into Monday, another storm system will be moving east out of the Plains and potentially into the Northeast.

CBS News Philadelphia

The latest forecast models have not been in great agreement with the exact track of this system. While the air will be cold enough to support snow, if the system tracks too far to the south, the area will miss out on the chance for snow. On the other hand, if the system tracks more to the north, there will be a great chance for accumulating snow through the day on Monday.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this system and any other as we head into 2025.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Breezy and cold. High 40, Low 32.

Friday: Stray snow shower. High 41, Low 29.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. High 33, Low 27.

Sunday: Layers for Eagles. High 35, Low 24.

Monday: Tracking snow. High 32, Low 26.

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun. High 34, Low 25.

Wednesday: Cold continues. High 34, Low 21.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast