Brief break from rain in Philadelphia region Thursday before weekend storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature has had one thing on her mind for the Delaware Valley as of late -- rain. And plenty of it. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Philadelphia area had picked up anywhere from a tenth of an inch in our far western counties to more than 1.5 inches closer to the Jersey Shore.

In Philadelphia, we've had 1 inch of rain, bringing our monthly total to 2.17. That's over half of the normal rainfall for March and we are only six days in.

The good news is the spigot was turned off late Wednesday night and should stay off for a couple of days (other than a light stray shower or two on Thursday). In addition, the temps are going to remain above normal for this time of year.

Get your outdoor activities done as another weather maker will arrive on Saturday, with a very similar timing to Wednesday's weather maker. The early morning hours look dry, but once we hit midday and into the evening, the rain will be widespread and will likely add another inch to an inch and a half to our surplus.

Here's a look at the current future cast models:

At this point, the rain looks to be gone by the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade but the winds are going to be howling and gusting at 35 mph. Hang on to your green hat!

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on the changes ahead. Be sure to follow us on social media and our streaming app.