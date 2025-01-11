Mostly sunny and seasonable weather in Philadelphia, another arctic blast. Here's the forecast.

The light snow that fell across the area Friday night into Saturday morning had a hard time sticking around after temperatures warmed in the mid-upper 30s this afternoon.

Even though the winds made it feel quite a bit colder the above-freezing temperatures caused quite a bit of melting that will now refreeze through early Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 20s.

The re-freeze will be relatively short-lived as temperatures climb back above freezing by midday and peak in the low 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool into the upper 30s by the time the Eagles kick off against the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. As the sun sets at 4:58 p.m. temperatures will continue to cool and will likely be right around the freezing mark by the time the game wraps up.

Temperatures will continue to drop back into the middle 20s by early Monday morning, but another relatively mild day will be in store Monday afternoon as temperatures make their way back to the low-middle 40s.

The near-normal temperatures will be short-lived, however, as another dry arctic cold front sweeps through the area Monday night. Temperatures through the day on Tuesday will then only manage to climb to nearly 30 degrees before dropping to near 20 degrees Tuesday night.

The winds will only add to the arctic blast as winds gust around 30 mph keeping feels-like temperatures in the teens Tuesday afternoon and then plummeting into the single digits Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The bitter cold will hang around for most of the rest of the week with high temperatures not climbing back to near 40 degrees until Friday. By Saturday, another system looks to approach the region increasing the chance of rain through Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Not as cold. High 41, Low 26

Monday: Almost mild. High 44, Low 26

Tuesday: Cold and breezy. High 30, Low 24

Wednesday: Staying cold. High 33, Low 20

Thursday: Still cold. High 32, Low 21

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 40, Low 23

Saturday: Tracking rain. High 46, Low 28

