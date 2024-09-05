Thursday will be sunny again in Philadelphia, but rain returns this weekend. Here's more on the timing.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High pressure continues to be our dominant weather feature as we head through the day Thursday in the Philadelphia region, but then things start to change a bit.

A slight uptick in humidity will be felt by the end of the work week, but temperatures will still be near or slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s through Friday.

Not a drop of rain is expected for a majority of the week until late Friday when our next system moves in. An approaching low pressure from the Mid-Atlantic will meet up with a cold front from the west. Friday will feature more cloud cover but should stay mainly dry, save for maybe a stray shower or two due to some moisture moving in from a coastal low well offshore.

At this point, rain is looking more likely on Saturday mainly in the afternoon and evening as the front approaches. It's looking like the rain from the system near the Carolinas may stay south, meaning we'd be more looking at showers along the advancing cold front.

As of now, it doesn't look like a total washout on Saturday with scattered showers likely in the evening. Temps will top out in the mid-upper 70s on Saturday with mid-70s and clear skies on Sunday as a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air arrives into the first part of next week.

The NEXT Weather Team will keep you posted on the weekend changes, but for now, be sure to enjoy this awesome stretch of weather here in early September.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 80, low of 57, sunshine

Friday: High of 81, low of 64, few more clouds

Saturday: High of 77, low of 66, showers around

Sunday: High of 74, low of 55, sun returns

Monday: High of 78, low of 54, sunny, nice

Tuesday: High of 80, low of 57, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 80, low of 59, partly cloudy

