NEXT Weather Alert in effect overnight due to frost advisory, freeze warning for Philadelphia area

Nighttime cold temperatures trigger freeze warning in Philadelphia area to start off the week

Our weekend ends dry and sunny but chilly Sunday with sun and upper 50s. There will even be a small wind chill that knocks the feels-like temperature down several degrees.

Forecast for tonight CBS Philadelphia

Pull out the warm coat for use tonight and make sure to bundle yourself and the kids up tomorrow morning, because this will be the coldest night of the season so far with much of the area dipping below freezing.

Freeze warning tonight CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather Alert for Monday morning

Those cold temperatures have also triggered a freeze warning between 2-9 a.m. for everyone except Philadelphia and Delaware counties and the immediate Jersey Shore.

Our NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert day due to the frost advisory and freeze warning for much of the area effective Sunday from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.

This is the first freeze of the season, so if you have delicate outdoor plants and want to keep them alive, make sure to cover them tonight before going to bed.

Frost advisory in effect overnight CBS Philadelphia

The big question next week revolves around the Halloween forecast. This may be the first year I can remember that jackets won't be needed over the little ones' costumes. It will feel more like summer than the last day of October.

Temperatures rebound to the mid-60s Monday and by Thursday (Halloween) highs will be in the low 80s and chasing a record high of 82 set in 1946. The NEXT Weather Team's forecast is 82 for Thursday.

Halloween forecast CBS Philadelphia

After 29 days without rain, we tied Philly's 150-year-old dry streak of 29 days set way back in the fall of 1874.

We will set a new record of 30 consecutive days with no rain on Monday. That new record will then be broken every day next week with no rain in sight until possibly Friday, November 1, when another cold front crosses the area. This one has a 20% chance of producing measurable rain of at least 0.01". If that does not happen we will roll into the following week with no rain.

Dry streak continues CBS Philadelphia

Regardless of whether we end the dry streak on Friday, there simply will not be enough rain to end the drought. We are currently in a moderate to severe drought across the region and it would take more than 8" of rain over a one-month period to end the drought. Be prepared for areas of extreme drought to develop in the week ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 59

Monday: Sunny, cold start. High 64, Low 36.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High 70 Low 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up. High 76, Low 52.

Thursday: Halloween heat. High 82, Low 58.

Friday: Showers possible. High 72, Low 66.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 63, Low 45.

