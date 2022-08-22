Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Weather: Soggy Monday underway but we need the rain!

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - It's been a stretch of dry weather this August for most of the area, and if your grass looks anything like mine, you know how much we need the rain. And we'll finally get some today!

While this rain is mostly beneficial, there is the chance for localized flash flooding under some of the heaviest downpours which can get dangerous for folks on the roads.

We started the morning with heavy rain and flash flood warnings in Ocean County, and more scattered downpours will fire up through the first part of the day.  

The first batch of showers is being produced by a warm front, which lifts north of the region by midday, and there may be a brief lull in the action midday with just a few spotty showers. Then the cold front approaches in the late afternoon/evening timeframe with another round of locally heavy downpours and possibly even a few cracks of thunder.  

Once this front clears after midnight, a stretch of dry and warm weather begins and will carry us through the remainder of the work week.  

